RSU 40 Hires New Superintendent

The RSU 40 Board of Directors named a former Boothbay Region High School principal as the district’s new superintendent of schools during a special board meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 27.

“Throughout the process, he stood out for his experience in educational leadership and his ability to work effectively with school boards and leadership teams, and his strong commitment to collaboration with staff, families, and community partners,” the board said in a press release.

Welch is currently the head of school at George Stevens Academy in Blue Hill. Previously, he worked as chief financial officer at Maine Central Institute in Pittsfield and as principal of Boothbay Region High School. While working in Boothbay, he was named Principal of the Year by the Maine Principal’s Association in 2017.

Welch expressed gratitude for the opportunity to join RSU 40 and said he was intent on working hard for the students of the district.

“RSU 40 just seemed like a wonderful place to work, filled with great people and a really supportive school board,” Welch said.

He said he was looking forward to getting to know the students, families, schools, and educators of the district.

“I’m so fortunate I love what I do,” Welch said. “I’m excited to get to work with quality people that share a passion for being an educator.”

Welch was born in Mattawamkeag and received a history degree from the University of Maine Machias as well as a master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of Maine Orono.

He now resides in the Boothbay region with his wife, Mylissa, who is a teacher at Great Salt Bay Community School in Damariscotta, and their three children.

The RSU 40 Board of Directors will next meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 5 in the central office, at 1070 Heald Highway in Union.

For more information, go to rsu40.org or call 785-2277.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

