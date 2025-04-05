RSU 40 Superintendent To Leave District

RSU 40 Superintendent Steve Nolan, who has been with the district for more than a decade, will leave this summer.

A press release issued by RSU 40 Board of Directors Chair Danny Jackson on Wednesday, March 26 announced Nolan will be leaving the district to take on the role of superintendent for Falmouth Public Schools in Falmouth, Maine.

“His focus has always been the education of the children and the wellbeing of the children, even in financial hard times. That’s always been his priority,” said RSU 40 Board of Directors member Emily Trask-Eaton, of Waldoboro.

Nolan came to RSU 40 in 2014. The March 26 press release highlighted Nolan’s involvement in formulating the district’s comprehensive education plan, balancing the budget, and “promoting quality education” through district-wide programs such as pre-kindergarten, elementary health and language, and alternative education.

Trask-Eaton said Nolan had worked effectively with other central office staffers, including Facilities Manager Brian Race and Business Manager Karen Pike, to manage the budget while addressing facilities woes at the district’s aging schools in order of priority.

The RSU 40 Board of Directors will begin searching for a replacement this spring, ahead of Nolan’s departure at the end of June, according to the release.

“He’s calm, he’s fair, and he’s done a good deal for the district,” Trask-Eaton said. “I’m sorry to see him leave.”

Nolan’s tenure as the superintendent for Falmouth Public Schools is set to begin Tuesday, July 1.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

