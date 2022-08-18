Rt. Rev. Beckwith to Lead All Saints Services August 18, 2022 at 2:54 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSheay to Open Season at All SaintsThe Rt. Rev. Mark Beckwith to Lead Upcoming All Saints ServicesRt. Rev. Mark Beckwith at All Saints-by-the-SeaRt. Rev. Mark Beckwith Coming to All SaintsRt. Rev. Beckwith at All Saints-by-the-Sea Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!