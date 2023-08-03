Sandpiper Maine Excursions Offers Tours of Damariscotta River

Meredith Spratt and Logan Livingston, of Damariscotta, are providing the perfect opportunity for those who want to learn about the Damariscotta River’s history and aquaculture while relaxing and enjoying the scenic views.

The couple, who moved to Damariscotta in 2020, both have years of maritime experience. Spratt, who captains the boat, is from Connecticut, while Livingston is from Nova Scotia. The couple bought Sandpiper, a 32-foot lobster cruiser, in 2022, and this is their first season on the water.

The couple met in 2010 on a square-rigged sail training vessel in Nova Scotia. They’ve sailed all around the world together, and finally chose Maine as a place to settle down.

“I’m from Connecticut, he’s from Nova Scotia, so we thought we’d meet in the middle,” Spratt said.

Their new business, Sandpiper Maine Excursions, offers a variety of tours and day charter options, with each option focused on providing the best experience for their guests.

Customers can choose between a two-hour and a three-hour river cruise, with the latter featuring a trip to Glidden Point Oyster Farm, where guests can indulge in oysters and drinks and will receive a private tour.

Sandpiper also offers full- and half-day charters, which involve a more curated schedule in which guests can help form their own itinerary. For these charters, Spratt and Livingston offer charter pick up in Damariscotta or Boothbay.

The boat can seat a maximum of six guests, and has a small swimming platform where guests can sit or jump off of. Each charter option allows guests to bring their own food, snacks, and alcoholic beverages.

Spratt and Livingston have hosted a variety of guests on Sandpiper, with visitors from near and far interested in the river.

“There have also been a lot of locals who are just showing their friends around,” Spratt said.

While Spratt captains the boat, Livingston helps with engineering and maintenance, and often entertains the guests with facts about the river.

The couple is very passionate about the river and inspired by the aquaculture that takes place there.

“It’s very peaceful,” Spratt said, comparing the lack of boat traffic on the river compared to some that they have worked on in the past.

Sandpiper itself is a Downeast lobster cruiser built by David S. “Bud” Mcintosh in 1976. Maine boatbuilder Paul Rollins, of York, became the owner of Sandpiper in 2009, and maintained the boat while often cruising between Maine and the Bahamas.

“If it wasn’t for him taking care of this boat we wouldn’t be able to charter it,” Spratt said.

The couple hopes to continue chartering into the fall, where they plan on doing foliage tours. Sandpiper is collaborating with Broad Arrow Farm in Bristol to put together a cheese board to serve to guests during their fall tours.

While Spratt and Livingston plan to end their season after Pumpkinfest, Sandpiper will return next summer for their second season.

Eventually, the couple hopes to expand and start an adventure tour business based out of Damariscotta. Both Spratt and Livingston have a passion for sailing, and are in the process of acquiring a sailboat, which would be their primary boat for adventure tours.

“These adventures could include hiking, paddleboarding, or even just a full day of sailing,” Livingston said.

The couple also hopes to expand to overnight tours where guests are able to go camping.

“It would be like Outward Bound with really good food and wine at the end,” Spratt said.

For more information and to book tours, go to sandpipermainexcursions.com.

