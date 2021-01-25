Sauna Goes Up in Flames in Newcastle

Fire gutted a wooden sauna behind a home at 153 West Old County Road in Newcastle the evening of Thursday, Jan. 21.

The Newcastle Fire Department extinguished the fire within a few minutes, according to Deputy Fire Chief Casey Stevens.

The blaze caused heat damage to the house on the property and an adjacent shed. After knocking down the fire, firefighters cooled the nearby buildings to prevent further heat damage to the siding.

Firefighters also continued to soak the remnants of the sauna, using a heat monitor to identify hot spots and ensure the fire would not reignite.

Richard Sweeney, who lives at the house with Karen Okie, said he does not know how the fire started and there was no electricity in the sauna.

“It’s probably pretty dry,” Sweeney said of the wood of the structure, noting that he has had it for at least 10 years and enjoyed using it.

Sweeney said he and Okie were inside the house watching TV when suddenly they saw flames shooting out the door of the sauna.

The Damariscotta Fire Department also responded to the scene. The Alna Fire Department was dispatched to a nearby water supply and the Nobleboro and Wiscasset fire departments were called to provide station coverage.

Lincoln County Communications dispatched the Newcastle Fire Department at 8:55 p.m. and the scene was clear by approximately 9:45 p.m., Stevens said.

