School Committee Opts Not to Renew GSB Principal’s Contract

After an executive session for the purpose of employee evaluation, the Great Salt Bay School Committee unanimously voted not to approve a contract for the principal of 12 years during its Wednesday, March 12 meeting.

Committee members voted 9-0 not to award Great Salt Bay Community School Principal Kim Schaff, who started her career at the Damariscotta school as an education technician in 1994, with a one-year contract.

In an email sent Monday, March 17, Schaff said the committee’s decision was one she is still processing but is grateful to have been able to serve the GSB school community.

“I am deeply saddened by the school board’s decision and am still processing the news,” she said. “The overwhelming support through comments, texts, and letters from the staff has been incredibly uplifting. Serving as the principal of Great Salt Bay School has been a lifetime gift for which I will always be grateful. I hope the school community continues to embrace the motto I introduced at a welcome back assembly years ago, ‘Striving to be better than our best,’ as I too will carry this motto forward in my own life.”

Great Salt Bay Superintendent Lynsey Johnston said she couldn’t comment on the decision-making process concerning the vote as it involved confidential personnel matters discussed in executive session. She thanked Schaff for her work and dedication to the school community.

“Although Principal Kim Schaff will not be returning to us for future school years, we want to thank her for her contributions to the Great Salt Bay School community over her 31 years working here,” Johnston said in an email. “Kim has worked here as an ed tech, a teacher, the assistant principal, and most recently as the principal. It is impossible to measure her contributions to this school and community and the sheer number of students and families she has had an impact on during her time here. We wish her a successful next journey and will treasure the many positive initiatives she has been instrumental in bringing to Great Salt Bay.”

School committee members unanimously approved a two-year contract extension for Assistant Principal Kami Peaslee, who has been in the position since 2017.

Schaff began working at GSB in 1994 as an education technician, working her way to teacher, assistant principal, and eventually taking over the principalship in 2013.

Schaff is only the fourth principal in the history of the school, which was founded in 1980. Richard Marchi was at the helm for nearly 30 years before stepping down in 2007. Deborah Howard, Jeffrey Boston, and Schaff are the only others to hold the position.

Johnston said she hopes to put together an interview committee and have a nomination for the position before the end of the school year before Schaff’s contract ends June 30. The school district will gather community and staff input regarding what type of leader they should look for, she added.

In a letter to the school community, Schaff said she’ll work closely with Johnston to ensure a smooth transition and that she’ll hold dear the remaining time she has as the principal.

“Please know that I remain committed to supporting our students, staff, and you throughout the remainder of the school year,” she said. “Thank you for your ongoing support and trust. It has been an absolute privilege to serve as your principal. I look forward to cherishing these remaining months with you all.”

The school committee’s next scheduled meeting is at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 16 at Great Salt Bay Community School.

