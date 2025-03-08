Schooner Landing Gets Approval to Rebuild Pier

Plans to rebuild Schooner Landing Restaurant and Marina’s pier were approved by the Damariscotta Planning Board during its Monday, March 3 meeting.

The business, which was destroyed in a fire on Sept. 1, 2024, received approval to begin reconstructing the pier the restaurant was built on and to operate a food truck this summer while plans to reconstruct the eatery take shape.

“I didn’t think we were going to be able to do it until next year,” said Schooner Landing co-owner Scott Folsom. “Just having the pier in place will be nice. That way next fall we don’t have to wait to get the deck done,”

After the fire, debris remained on the pier until Nov. 25, 2024, when the investigation of the fire from the Office of State Fire Marshal concluded and was ruled accidental.

Investigators found that electrical circuitry under the pier likely overheated and caused the fire, Maine Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer Shannon Moss said Monday, Nov. 25. The cause of the fire was ruled accidental.

With the investigation closed, Hanley Construction and Ocean’s Edge Marine Construction, both of Bristol, began removing debris Nov. 25. According to Hanley Construction co-owner Stewart Hanley, contractors removed an estimated 205 tons of debris from the site.

During the planning board’s March 3 meeting, Damariscotta Town Planner Michael Martone said the business had 18 months from the date of the building’s destruction to rebuild a nonconforming structure, according to the town’s shore land zoning ordinance.

The ordinance prohibits the construction of buildings within 25 feet of the water in the commercial district, which includes downtown Damariscotta, but allows for the reconstruction of preexisting structures, such as Schooner Landing.

“Knowing that Schooner has a long term plan to rebuild what was damaged in the fire, the planning board can essentially approve any of the construction beyond the pier,” Martone said. “The condition of approval is going to be that they need to come back before the planning board within a year once they have their actual plan together.”

Folsom said he’s purchased a 22-foot food truck with all of the kitchen equipment necessary to run a limited operation this coming season.

“We hope to set up a temporary set up this summer,” Folsom said. “We won’t be able to rebuild the building until next fall, but that’s still in the planning phase.”

In addition to the food truck, there will be on-site portable bathrooms, walk-in coolers to store food and beverage, and a roof will be constructed over the food truck in order to receive an operating license from Maine Department of Health and Human Services, according to Folsom.

The outside bar, located across the parking lot from where the restaurant once stood, was not damaged in the fire and will be operational, according to Folsom.

“Basically we’ll be operating exactly how we have been: counter service at the bar, order the food and then the food will come out,” Folsom said.

While Folsom plans to reopen this summer, he said the season for the business will likely be shorter in order to start rebuilding the restaurant before the winter months.

Folsom said the pier will be raised 2 feet higher, which is a condition of rebuilding within the shoreland zone to accommodate for increasingly high tides and weather events.

The pier will also be about 800 square feet, less than its previous footprint, which Folsom said eliminates additional pilings in the mud and will require less maintenance in the long term.

The pier will extend 10 feet less to the south and will be constructed by Ocean’s Edge Marine Construction, according to Folsom.

Riprap, loose stone used to form breakwater, will be used to slightly increase the land beneath the pier to return it to its original footprint, according to Folsom.

Folsom suggested he’d return to the planning board to get the permitting process going to try and rebuild the restaurant as soon as possible.

“If I’m going to try and rebuild next winter I’m going to need to get the permitting done right now,” he said.

The vote to allow the temporary operation of a food truck and to rebuild the pier was approved 4-1. Chair Jonathan Eaton abstained because he has contracted with the business in the past and may do so in the future.

Folsom said he is hoping the construction of the pier will be finished by Memorial Day, Monday, May 25.

“We’ll see,” Folsom said. “The big beams for the structure don’t come in until the end of April.”

To keep up to date with information about Schooner Landing’s rebuilding efforts, follow the business’s Instagram account at @schoonerlanding_maine or Facebook page.

The next scheduled meeting for the Damariscotta Planning Board is at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 7 at the town office, located at 21 School St.

