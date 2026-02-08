Search for County Public Safety Site to Continue

The county will continue its search for a new site for a public safety building after learning Maine Department of Transportation restrictions would hinder on a parcel identified at the end of last year.

During the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 3, County Administrator Carrie Kipfer said the 10-acre land parcel of land previously identified as a possibility was no longer a feasible option to pursue.

“At this point in time, I don’t think that that’s a viable piece of property for us,” Kipfer said.

A 2024 comprehensive site and structural assessment of the building that houses the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in Wiscasset determined nearly $8 million in repairs and renovations were immediately needed. According to previous LCN coverage, the report noted replacements or repairs were necessary for the building’s exterior masonry, roof, doors, windows, plumbing, electrical and HVAC systems, and sidewalks.

The county has since focused on developing a new facility, which would house LCSO, the Lincoln County Communications Center, and the Lincoln County Emergency Management Agency on one centrally located site. As the county has assessed available land, proximity to Route 1 has been a focus.

During the commissioners’ Dec. 16, 2025 meeting, the board voted 2-1 to move forward with placing a contingent offer based on a regulatory analysis of the site to see if the property would be viable.

Kipfer said on Feb. 3 that the DOT would only permit one access point to the site and would not allow a sign along the roadway. In addition, it could restrict potential partnering municipalities from building along the road.

“What DOT is trying to do is discourage development along those areas because the traffic pattern accelerates there,” she said.

The DOT was unable to get a variance on the restrictions for a project the department hoped to complete in the area, Kipfer said. Responding to a question from Commissioner Evan Goodkowsky, Kipfer said the DOT handles permission for its own variances.

"So the chances of us getting an exception to this rule are pretty While that parcel is out of consideration, Kipfer said real estate agents have reached out regarding other potential sites.

“So the good news is the word is getting out, and people are aware we’re looking and they’re not afraid to contact us when they have things available,” she said.

Going forward, Lincoln County Regional Planning Commission Executive Director Emily Rabbe will review if stretches of roadway next to properties under consideration have restricted access.

“That’s crucial, first to just show us what areas we can’t do anything,” Chair David Levesque said.

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners will next meet at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 17 at the Lincoln County Courthouse. For more information, go to lincolncountymaine.me or call 882-6311.

