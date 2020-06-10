Second Primary Forum Airs Thursday

The Lincoln County News’ second and final candidates forum of the 2020 primary will air on Lincoln County Television from 6-7:30 p.m., Thursday, June 11.

LCTV is Channel 7 for Tidewater Telecom customers and Channel 1301 for Spectrum customers. Viewers may also watch the forum at lctv.org or lcnme.com.

After Thursday’s broadcast, the forum will remain available to view on demand at lctv.org. On cable, the forum will air again at 9 a.m. and 7:30 p.m., Sunday, June 14.

Coverage of the forum will appear in the June 18 edition of the LCN.

The forum features the Democratic candidates for Maine House District 90 and for Lincoln County commissioner in District 3.

Lydia Crafts, of Newcastle, David Levesque, of Newcastle, and Wendy Pieh, of Bremen, are running for the Democratic nomination in House District 90.

District 90 is Bremen, Bristol, Damariscotta, Monhegan, Newcastle, part of Nobleboro, and part of South Bristol.

County Commissioner Mary Trescot, of Damariscotta, is running for reelection in District 3. Primary challenger Jane Langdon-Gray, of Newcastle, ended her campaign prior to the forum.

District 3 is Alna, Damariscotta, Dresden, Jefferson, Newcastle, Somerville, and Whitefield, as well as the unorganized territory of Hibbert’s Gore.

J.W. Oliver, editor of the LCN, is the moderator of the forum.

Voters will decide the races in the state primary and referendum election July 14.

The forums are taking place more than a month before the election because the state is encouraging voters to cast absentee ballots due to health concerns. They can do so as soon as mid-June.

