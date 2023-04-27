Seventeenth Walter Gallant Memorial Diabetes Walk Brings Dedicated Crowd April 27, 2023 at 1:06 pm Elizabeth WalztoniYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWalt Gallant Memorial Walk-A-Thon Seeks ParticipantsLions Club Planning Annual Walter Gallant WalkWalter Gallant Walk for Diabetes to Raise Funds, AwarenessWalter Gallant Memorial Walk for Diabetes is April 5Lions Club Announces Annual Walter Gallant Walk Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!