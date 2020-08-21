Silver Alert: 97-Year-Old Jefferson Woman Missing

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has issued a silver alert for a missing 97-year-old woman from Jefferson.

Joyce Benner was last seen at 6 Tackle Trail in Jefferson. She has memory issues and relatives say it is unusual for her to be out late at night. They are concerned she may be lost.

Benner is 5 feet tall, 115 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. She may be driving a distinctive light-green 2012 MAxda MZ2 with license plate 6576MV.

Anyone who sees Benner is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 882-7332 or 911.

In Maine, silver alerts are issued when an adult with dementia or developmental disabilities is missing.

