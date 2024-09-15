Smith Emphasizes Employment In Bid For House District 62 Seat

Rep. Katrina J. Smith, a Realtor and real estate investor, is focusing on jobs and independence for individuals during her campaign to represent House District 62 for a second term in the Legislature.

“The independent spirit of Maine workers – that’s different than a lot of states,” Smith, R-Palermo, said. “I think most Mainers can relate to that, because they kind of do what they have to do to get along and make money in a state that doesn’t always have every opportunity you’d ever want.”

Smith is running to represent House District 62, which consists of Hibberts Gore and Somerville as well as China, Palermo, and Windsor. She faces Pamela Swift, D-Palermo. Smith prevailed against Swift and Lindsey Harwath, I-China, in 2022.

Originally from Appleton, Smith attended Appleton Village School and Camden Hills Regional High School. She went on to obtain a B.A. in sociology at Gordon College in Wenham, Mass. before returning to Maine. Smith has lived in Palermo for 10 years, where she enjoys the “rural character,” natural beauty, and location of the town.

Smith has three children, two stepchildren, and three grandkids. She works as a Realtor and real estate investor.

“I’ve had a variety of jobs, just like, I think, most Mainers,” she said. “I’ve worked at a bank; I’ve worked in the schools. I’ve just done a variety of things along the way.”

Outside of her career, Smith is a member of the Waldo County Republicans and Gun Owners of Maine, a nonprofit organization that promotes gun rights, tracks, and shares developments in state and federal firearms policy. She is also active in her church, Calvary Chapel Belfast.

During her first term, Smith said she enjoyed making connections with constituents and working with them on projects large and small.

“I really enjoyed working on especially important issues that came up for my constituents, having those conversations behind the scenes … and there was some legislation that I put forward for constituents specifically,” she said.

Smith identified L.D. 1034, “An Act to Require That Service of a Temporary Protection Order Be Attempted Within 48 Hours from the Issuance of the Order,” which she introduced on March 7, 2023. L.D. 1034 passed on May 4, 2023 and was enacted May 8, 2023. The bill amended existing guidance on service of protection orders by requiring law enforcement to attempt to serve a protection order within 48 hours of its issuance.

Smith said she was inspired to put the bill forward by a “very sensitive … heartbreaking story of a minor” in her district.

Smith said she was also inspired by the prevalence of Lyme disease and deer ticks in the area to put forward L.D. 1021, “An Act to Support Research, Education and Outreach Efforts at the University of Maine Cooperative Extension Tick Laboratory,” which passed but was not funded by the appropriations committee, Smith said.

Now, Smith is running for reelection because “just one term isn’t enough.”

“You spend a lot of your first term trying to figure out everything, and it’s just exhausting. Then you aren’t as focused as maybe you could be going into a second term. That’s an important reason to run for reelection — just being able to start on day one and move things in directions that you want,” she said.

In a second term, Smith said her approach would depend on whether Republicans remain the House minority or if they gain the majority. During the 131st Legislative Session, the Maine House of Representatives contained 79 Democrats, 67 Republicans, and 2 Independents as well as three nonvoting seats for individuals who represent the Penobscot Nation, Passamaquoddy Tribe, and Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians.

If Republicans are still in the minority, Smith said her focus would be on “just continuing to be the voice for what the people want, no matter what, no matter if it’s not popular or isn’t what everybody’s doing.”

On the other hand, if Republicans gain the majority, Smith said she hopes to take an active role in reversing some actions undertaken by the Democratic majority in recent sessions.

“We will be looking at repealing many things that are happening that have been put into place in the last two to four years,” Smith said. “It would be a major focus on turning back some funding and some issues that have been put forward.”

Smith identified L.D. 227, “An Act Regarding Legally Protected Health Care Activity in the State,” as a “gender trafficking bill” she would like to see walked back. L.D. 227 passed in the House on April 10, in the Senate on April 11, and was signed into law by Gov. Janet Mills on April 22.

The law states “access to gender-affirming health care services and reproductive health care services in this state, as authorized under the laws of this state, is a legal right” and declares it illegal to interfere with the provision of such services, whether the recipient is from Maine or another state.

Smith also said she would like to see net energy billing, in which electric customers receive credits on their bills for using energy generated by renewable means, and funding for solar energy developments and companies ended at least as long as general consumers continue to pay rising rates for electricity.

Other recent legislation that Smith voiced concerns about included the Paid Family and Medical Leave Act, which Smith said had “unclear” rules and would put extra strain on employers and small businesses.

However, during her time in the Legislature and while campaigning, Smith said the most pressing issue brought up by her constituents has been parental rights.

“There is a concern that parents’ voices are not being respected, both in medical and in school situations,” Smith said. “The most press it’s gotten is in gender issues, but I think overall it’s a concern.”

Smith said she had also heard from people with concerns about tax increases.

“It’s a huge concern that we’re not looking at reducing taxes in a way that would benefit the people,” she said. Smith suggested reducing taxes on “essential” items, including heating oil and gas.

Smith emphasized her belief that employment was the most important factor in improving life for Mainers.

“I always say that everything can be solved by better jobs and bigger companies that provide higher wages and better benefits,” she said. “Sometimes we try to solve all these other things, but a person really wants to be independent and take care of themselves, and they can do that with a job that pays well.”

Smith referred to employment opportunities as a way to address both hunger and housing. Encouraging business in the state, she said, was one way to indirectly help Mainers stay in housing.

“Moving people out of shelters with stable jobs and people in low income graduating up to mid income … happens with being business friendly and providing good paying jobs,” she said.

Smith also said she would like to see less relative spending on housing for immigrants.

“Maine people also have to have priority in housing choices,” she said.

Smith also referred to a concern about costs to rural communities from proposed Occupational Safety and Health Administration regulation updates for emergency responders. The updates would raise the required equipment and training standards for first responders nationwide, which would result in an increase to the costs involved in operating a fire department.

“As we all know, it would bankrupt us,” Smith said.

Smith said that she was unsure of the exact process but believed Maine could consider withdrawing from its OSHA-approved state plan in order to sidestep the regulations.

Smith said that Maine was currently facing “a real crisis in our schools, in terms of separate voices not being heard or feeling like they’re being heard.”

The answer, she said, would be a “consensus” between parties in the state.

Smith is endorsed by Gun Owners of Maine, the National Rifle Association, the National Federation of Independent Business, and the Maine Realtors Association.

When she isn’t working, Smith enjoys spending time with her family, who she said enjoys adventuring, traveling, and just being together.

She is also an avid gardener and has two beloved dogs.

The general election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

