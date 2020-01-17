Snowmobiler OK After Going Through Ice on Biscay Pond in Bremen

A snowmobiler is alright after going through the ice on Biscay Pond in Bremen the morning of Friday, Jan. 17, when temperatures were in the teens.

The snowmobile and its operator, whose identity was not immediately available, went through the ice about 400-500 yards from shore, according to Bremen Fire Chief Donnie Leeman.

“He was rescued from the water and brought in,” Leeman said.

“He was very fortunate to get out of the water pretty quickly,” the chief added.

Emergency services responded to Blackberry Lane, a camp road off Fogler Road, to access the site. First responders checked the operator at the scene.

“Once they got him to shore, he was able to get warmed up,” Leeman said. The man did not go to the hospital.

“It was a very successful operation today,” Leeman said. He did not have more details about the rescue.

The Bremen and Bristol fire departments, the Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, and the Maine Warden Service responded.

Lincoln County Communications dispatched emergency services around 10:30 a.m.

The Lincoln County News will update this post.

