Somerville Gains Clerk, Select Board Chair

After more than a month with a single town office employee and limbo among board leadership, Willard Pierpont was elected chair of the Somerville Select Board and resident Russell Gates assumed the role of town clerk on Wednesday, Nov. 20.

Pierpont and Don Chase agreed during a Wednesday, Nov. 20 meeting to elect Pierpont as board chair with a 2-0 vote and minimal discussion.

Pierpont succeeds Don Witmer-Kean, who announced his resignation from the board Sept. 18 citing a change in employment. Though Witmer-Kean was present at the Nov. 20 meeting, he did not participate or vote.

Pierpont was first elected to the Somerville Select Board in June over incumbent and former Chair Christopher Johnson.

During the meeting, the board also confirmed they had made a hire for the position of town clerk, which has been unfilled since the resignation of Samantha Peaslee Sept. 18. Gates, of Somerville, assumed the role on Nov. 20. In the interim, Somerville Treasurer Sandra Devaney had filled the position.

Gates is also a member of the RSU 12 Board of Directors and Somerville Budget Committee.

The town of Somerville is still seeking candidates for the open position of tax collector. A new hire would likely not start until the new year, given the more immediate need to train Gates in the role of clerk, Devaney said Nov. 25.

Devaney also confirmed she would stay on in the role of treasurer until June to see the town through the current fiscal year. She had originally announced her planned resignation from the role Sept. 18, but has stayed on in an interim role since then as the town has searched unsuccessfully for a replacement.

“At this point,” she said, “I might as well stick it out.”

For more information, go to somervillemaine.org or call 549-3828.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

