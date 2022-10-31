Somerville to Face New Ambulance Fees, New Valuation

Representatives of Delta Ambulance visited the Somerville Select Board at its regular meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 19, to provide information about new service fees.

The nonprofit Delta Ambulance Service sent correspondence to Somerville on Oct. 7 informing the town that it would begin charging towns service fees. The letter cited staffing challenges, the COVID-19 pandemic, increased costs, and changing relationships with other local ambulance services as factors in the change.

The new annual cost of $15 per capita would bring Somerville’s bill close to $8,500. Delta will request fees from the other 13 towns it services to raise about 60% of its anticipated $1 million budget need, Executive Director Timothy Beals said. Delta intends to approach its hospital partners to set fees totaling the rest, but those conversations have not begun.

Beals said he believed that Delta was likely the last ambulance service in the state to begin charging these fees and “probably even put it off too long.”

The proposed per capita charge is lower than those paid by nearby Augusta, at $18; Palermo, $43; and Waldoboro, about $40, although calculated through a different formula, according to Beals.

An increase in operating costs has not been matched by federal and state insurance reimbursements, Beals said, adding that a separation from Waterville Emergency Medical Services this summer cut revenue with the resulting decrease in billable call volume.

While Somerville could continue for some time without any ambulance service, it would likely only be a matter of time until the town was subject to an audit or state regulation, Beals said.

Board Chair Chris Johnson said that paying fees to Delta appeared preferable to other options, such as starting an ambulance service, which would be more expensive, or contracting with a different service, which could mean longer response times.

Public comments addressed the possibility of the Somerville Fire Department responding to some medical calls and Beals said the option would be explored.

Johnson clarified that any approval of these fees would require a public hearing and a public vote on a new budget. The service charges take effect in July, and Johnson said he expects them to go before the budget committee in March for public vote in June.

The select board also reviewed correspondence from the state regarding a proposed 2023 valuation. According to the letter, Somerville is now valued by the state at $71 million, up 18.3% from its valuation of $60 million. Johnson recommended asking Jim Murphy, the town’s assessors’ agent, whether there are any grounds to appeal this figure. No other action was taken on the item at the meeting.

Following heated public comment, the board voted to table action on a supplemental tax warrant until its Wednesday, Nov. 16 meeting. Ownership and tax payment history for the property will be reviewed by Murphy for discussion at the Nov. 16 meeting. Johnson said the town is waiting to see whether there are any options to recover back taxes owed.

The meeting closed with two executive sessions addressing a personnel issue and annual personnel review. No action was taken after the sessions.

The Somerville Select Board will next meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2 in the town office.

