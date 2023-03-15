South Bristol Elects Officers, Delays Annual Town Meeting Continuation

South Bristol opened its annual town meeting with the election of municipal officers on Monday, March 13, but ended up delaying the open portion of the meeting due to a winter storm the following evening.

Chester Rice, chair of the select board, said the board made the decision to continue to meeting until Thursday, March 16, citing public safety concerns.

According to the National Weather Service office in Gray, a winter storm warning was in effect until 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, with periods of moderate and heavy snow expected to produce a total accumulation between 6-10 inches.

Before the storm, turnout was heavy at the polls Monday, with nearly 250 voters casting ballots in the election, according to South Bristol Town Clerk Brenda Bartlett.

Retired Colby & Gale Inc. President Robert Clifford mounted a successful write-in campaign to win a one-year term on the South Bristol Select Board, defeating retired commercial fisherman Ralph Norwood III, 133-86. Clifford was elected to serve the one-year remaining on the term of former select board member Ken Lincoln, who resigned in January.

All other races were uncontested. Walpole resident Adam Rice won a three-year term on the select board with 168 votes. Rice fills the seat vacated by Chester Rice, his uncle, who did not seek reelection.

Jonathan Swall and Christian Cotz were both elected to three-year terms on the South Bristol School Committee. Swall was the highest individual vote getter among South Bristol candidates, winning 183 ballots. Cotz was elected with 179. Incumbents Robert “Bob” Emmons and Normand Saucier did not seek reelection.

Voters will take up the remainder of the warrant, including the education and municipal budgets, when the annual town meeting reconvenes at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 16 in the South Bristol School gymnasium.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

