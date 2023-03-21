South Bristol Man Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash

A man died in a single-vehicle crash that closed a portion of Route 129 in South Bristol for more than an hour the evening of Monday, March 20.

Kenneth D. Chasse, 64, of South Bristol, died in the collision after the southbound 2007 Saturn he was operating left the roadway and struck a tree on the southbound side of the road just south of Wood Duck Lane around 9:15 p.m., according to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Chasse was not wearing a seatbelt, and the vehicle’s airbags did deploy, according to the LCSO.

South Bristol Fire Chief Marc Carrothers said his department’s safety officer, Norman Wright, discovered the crash while on the way home from work.

Carrothers said this is one of five fatal crashes in South Bristol he can recall in his 25 years with the fire department, but it was likely the first for some firefighters on the scene Monday.

The South Bristol Fire Department has a meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 21. Carrothers said he plans to review the crash with the department members at that time and may schedule further debriefing efforts as needed.

In addition to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and South Bristol Fire Departments, Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service, and Bristol and Damariscotta fire departments responded to the crash. Bristol firefighters assisted at the scene with traffic control.

Responders were able to clear the scene around 11:45 p.m., according to Carrothers.

LCSO requests members of the public with questions or information pertaining to this crash contact Lt. Brendan Kane at the sheriff’s office by calling 882-7332 or emailing bkane@lincolnso.me.

