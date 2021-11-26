South Bristol Smoked Herring Tradition Continues

For more than a decade, brothers Ken and Todd Lincoln have carried on the tradition of smoking herring. The brothers once again will sell strings of the smoked fish next to the S Road School in South Bristol from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 27.

While last year the Lincolns smoked two batches of herring, this year there is an “extremely limited” supply, Ken Lincoln said.

“They’ll disappear quick, so (people would) be better off to show up sooner rather than later,” Ken Lincoln said.

Approximately 1,200 herring have been smoking in the historic building for a little over a week, Ken Lincoln said. Strings of 12 herring will be available for a $5 donation. The funds are always donated to a good cause, such as the South Bristol Historical Society.

With a dozen years under their belts and the support of the community, Ken and Todd Lincoln intend to keep the tradition of smoking herring around.

“It’s another one of them traditions we’d hate to see go away,” Ken Lincoln said.

Sources say the salty herring pairs well with cold beer.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

