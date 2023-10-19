South Bristol Town Clerk, Treasurer Resign

After an executive session held during the South Bristol Select Board’s Thursday, Oct. 12 meeting, Chair Bruce Farrin Jr. announced the board had accepted the resignation of two municipal employees.

Town Clerk Brenda Bartlett and Treasurer and Tax Collector Audrey Prior both submitted their letters of resignation to the board during the week.

Bartlett’s last day will be Nov. 10 in order to assist the town with the November election. Prior left Tuesday, Oct. 17, according to Farrin.

Bartlett and Prior expressed their gratitude for the residents of the town of South Bristol in a joint email sent Monday, Oct. 16.

“We would just like to let the residents know that we have enjoyed working together and working for the people of the town of South Bristol,” Bartlett and Prior said. “Unfortunately, some things beyond our control have happened during the last several months that make us feel that we can no longer work for the town of South Bristol.”

Prior has been with the town since March and Bartlett has been since January 2019.

Robert Clifford, a member of the select board, said the board will begin the process of finding new staff by reaching out to the experts in the field.

“We’ll work through it and do what’s best for the town,” Clifford said.

The next select board meeting is scheduled at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26 in the South Bristol town office.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

