South Bristol’s Walpole Barn Catches Fire

South Bristol Fire Department and surrounding fire departments responded to a structure fire at the Walpole Barn on Route 129 on the morning of March 30. (Nate Poole photo)

Fire departments from South Bristol, Damariscotta, Bremen, and Bristol responded to a fire at the Walpole Barn at 135 Route 129 in South Bristol on the morning of March 30.

South Bristol fire was paged to the scene at about 6:17 a.m. Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

Firemen enter the smoke-filled Walpole Barn building on Route 129 in South Bristol on the morning of March 30. (Nate Poole photo)

As of 6:30 a.m., traffic was unable to pass the scene on Route 129 and traffic on Route 130 at the intersection with Route 129 was being redirected away from Route 129.

At the scene around 7 a.m., smoke appeared to billow from the building’s chimney, the roof’s eves, and the windows and front door. There were no visible flames from the view of the building’s front-facing exterior.

The Lincoln County News will update this story.

