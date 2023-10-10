South Hunts Meadow Road Reopens in Whitefield

South Hunts Meadow Road in Whitefield is open to through traffic again now that roadwork related to a troublesome culvert has been completed.

Whitefield Select Board member Keith Sanborn said the project contractor, Lewiston based St. Laurent & Son Inc., removed the 4-foot diameter culvert near Joy’s Pond, replacing it with a 17.5-foot-long bridge.

The contractor completed the project Friday, Sept. 29, Sanborn said. The road has been closed since the project started Sept. 5.

“They did a really good job,” Sanborn said. “They did a lot of work on the road surface. New guardrails, it’s all been paved. The road is open and people are using it again.”

Sanborn said the $235,020 cost of the project was supported in part by a $146,000 Maine Department of Environmental Protection grant.

“We got that grant; that was really helpful,” Sanborn said.

During Whitefield’s annual town meeting in March 2022, voters approved spending $30,000 to survey the Joy’s Pond culvert and determine what repairs need to be done.

In February, Sanborn said the inadequate size of the culvert and damage done through maintenance over the years made repairs necessary.

