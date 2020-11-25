South Thomaston Woman Wins November #LCNme365 Photo Contest

With just a one-vote margin, Gayla Braley won the November #LCNme365 photo contest with her photo of the cemetery at the German Protestant Church in Waldoboro.

Braley, of South Thomaston, snapped the photo with her phone earlier this fall.

“I love going up there, and I just happened to be driving down the road when I looked over and saw the lighting was perfect,” Braley said. “When I saw it, I knew I had to capture it.”

This is Braley’s second time winning a monthly #LCNme365 photo contest. She won the December 2019 contest with a photo of Pemaquid Point Lighthouse Park decked out in holiday lights.

“It’s absolutely amazing,” Braley said of the win. “I know there’s a lot of good photographers and it went up against a lot of good photos.”

In addition to having her photo featured on the front page of The Lincoln County News, Braley will receive a $50 gift certificate to Renys courtesy of Damariscotta Bank & Trust, the sponsor of the November contest.

As the 11th monthly winner, Braley cannot win another weekly or monthly contest in 2019, but she can still submit photos for inclusion in the weekly slideshow of entries at lcnme.com.

Braley’s photo will compete against the other 12 monthly winners as voters select the winner for 2020.

Submissions are now being accepted for the December #LCNme365 contest. The winner will receive a $50 gift certificate from the monthly sponsor, Louis Doe Home Center, of Newcastle.

For full rules and means of entry, go to lcnme.com/photo-contest.

