St. Denis to Sell Parish Hall, Build Replacement

St. Denis Church, in Whitefield, plans to sell its current parish hall, across the street from the church, and build a new one behind the church.

St. Denis will use funds from the sale of the old building to build the new one.

Fr. John Skehan, pastor of the Augusta-based St. Michael Catholic Parish, which includes St. Denis, said the current parish hall is in a hazardous location.

“People have to cross the intersection of Grand Army Road and Cooper Road to get from the church to the parish hall,” Skehan said. “Traffic can be very busy and dangerous.”

“I always fear an accident,” Skehan added.

In March, after a review lasting several months, the parish listed the property on the market. The property is listed for $325,000, which includes the two-story parish hall, 6 acres of land, and a gravel parking area.

The building has a new handicapped ramp for access to the main floor, a kitchen, and several classroom-size rooms, among other amenities.

Skehan said the location of the future parish hall, behind the church, will make it easier for parishioners to gather after services.

The one-story building will have a walk-out basement, a kitchen, restrooms, and several classroom-size rooms.

“It’s difficult to see people struggle to cross the road after service,” Skehan said. “We envision a new parish hall that’s safer and more efficient for the community.”

The new hall will continue to serve as the primary space for parish functions, including religious educational lessons, meetings for the Knights of Columbus, and civic and social events.

“The function of the hall will not change, it will just be in a safer location,” Skehan said.

“The Whitefield community favors having a new parish hall on the same side of the road as the church,” Skehan said. “Our parish family and the larger community will benefit from the renovated facility.”

