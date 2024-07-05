St. Philip’s Strawberry Festival Still Sweet in 70th Year

Away from the bustle of Wiscasset’s Main Street, tourists and locals alike braved the threat of rain to celebrate the 70th annual Strawberry Festival, held at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church on Saturday, June 29.

“It is a family-friendly opportunity, a throwback to simpler times, for festival-goers to mingle with tourists and local residents,” said Gretchen Burleigh-Johnson, a member of St. Philip’s vestry. “We enjoy the community aspect of the event, both the planning and execution beforehand, as well as the event itself.”

Attendees had the chance to purchase locally made crafts, hot dogs, Strawberry Festival T-shirts, and items in the Bargain Basement Thrift Shop. Over 2,500 donated, used books of all genres were for sale inside the church. Homemade strawberry shortcake and assorted desserts were enjoyed inside fellowship hall, where conversations were accompanied by guitarist Mat O’Donnell and pianist Terry Heller.

Heller, who moved to Maine from Texas, said that the festival reminded her of the “big heart” that the community has.

“I didn’t know anyone when I moved here, and it didn’t take more than a month and all of a sudden I felt like I was a part of the town,” she said.

The festival originated as a smaller, strawberry-centric event without other activities. However, it has shed its humble beginnings and expanded to include its current elements, including a silent auction boasting gift certificates and items donated by local businesses as well as a live auction featuring pies of all flavors.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

All proceeds from the event benefit both the church and its outreach missions.

“Our congregation depends upon this money to jump start us into fall when church expenses go up, but it’s also been a way of building community,” Burleigh-Johnson said.

Around 30 community volunteers of all ages worked to make the festival happen, including preparing and serving over 300 helpings of strawberry shortcake to attendees.

“The biscuits have always been baked by members of the same family, first, the mother, and now by the daughter,” said Burleigh-Johnson.

Beyond celebrating strawberries, however, Burleigh-Johnson said the event is also a chance to unite and celebrate the community.

“Many friendly faces who have attended regularly through the years appeared with two and three, 734and even four generations’ worth, returning for their shortcakes and their reconnections,” Burleigh-Johnson said. “There are a lot of smiles and a happy atmosphere, which is ever more important in these days of general disgruntlement.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

