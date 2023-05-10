Standish Couple Hospitalized After Head-On Crash in Damariscotta

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Three people survived a two-car, head-on collision in Damariscotta on Sunday, May 7, although all were transported from the scene by the Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service.

According to Damariscotta Police Chief Jason Warlick the crash occurred around 5 p.m. when a northbound 2011 Mazda convertible operated by James C. King, of Cape Elizabeth, crossed the center line and collided head-on with a southbound 2018 Honda utility vehicle operated by Linda M. Josti, 69, of Standish.

King and Josti were both transported to the LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus in Damariscotta. King was treated and released. Josti was admitted and remained in fair condition as of Tuesday, May 9, according to hospital personnel.

Josti’s husband, Daniel F. Josti, 69, also of Standish, was a passenger in the Honda. He was transported to the Maine Medical Center in Portland, where he remained in serious condition as of Tuesday, May 9, according to hospital personnel.

The Damariscotta fire and police departments and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash site a few hundred yards south of the intersection of Belvedere Road and Route 1.

Responders kept two-way traffic moving around the crash scene by making temporary use of the northbound breakdown lane for northbound traffic while the Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service stabilized and removed the injured.

The scene was cleared by 6 p.m.

According to Warlick, King reported he fell asleep just before the crash. There is no indication of impairment and no charges are expected, Warlick said.

Warlick urged motorists to be vigilant about their mental state and take appropriate precautions for their safety and the safety of the public at large.

“If you’re traveling, if you’re tired and find yourself falling asleep, just pull over and take a rest,” Warlick said. “Take a break. You fall asleep at the wheel, anything can happen.”

