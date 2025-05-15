State and Local Agencies Search for Missing Damariscotta Man

The Maine Warden Service, the Damariscotta Police Department, and local residents are searching for a 34-year-old Damariscotta man who has been missing since Monday, May 5.

Tyler Low was last seen leaving his residence on Heater Road in Damariscotta around 7:30 a.m. on May 5. According to a Monday, May 12 press release from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, Low is an experienced outdoorsman and is very familiar with the woods in the area.

The Damariscotta Police Department, the Maine Warden Service, family, friends, and community members began searching the area for Low the afternoon of Tuesday, May 6, according to the press release. The search has included K-9 units from the Maine Warden Service and Maine State Police.

Low was last seen wearing brown Carhartt pants, a light blue T-shirt, a multicolored handkerchief around his neck, and boots.

Anyone with information about Low’s disappearance or images from security or game cameras in the area is encouraged to call the Lincoln County Communications Center at 882-7332.

