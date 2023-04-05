State Error Correction Gives Lincoln County Schools Over $1.54 Million

Towns and school units serving Lincoln County will receive $1,546,181.66 in additional education funds from the state after a formula error distributed amounts that were too low earlier this year.

According to a notice from the Maine Department of Education, a double data entry in the algorithm that sets school funding created a higher mil rate of 7.29% in initial reports to schools.

The corrected lower mil rate of 6.9% means some school units and the towns that fund them will receive more funding from the state.

Of the schools serving Lincoln County, RSU 40 receives the most additional funding, at $504,069.34. RSU 40 serves Waldoboro in Lincoln County and Friendship, Washington, Warren, and Union in Knox County.

Several member towns of AOS 93 also receive funding from the adjustment. AOS 93 is composed of five schools and serves Bremen, Bristol, Damariscotta, Jefferson, Newcastle, Nobleboro, and South Bristol.

According to the Department of Education’s figures, Damariscotta receives $38,343.18; Jefferson, $125,632; Newcastle, $41,072.72; and Nobleboro, $110,917.33. In addition, Great Salt Bay Consolidated School District, which serves students in Bremen, Damariscotta, and Newcastle, receives $142,024.10.

RSU 12 receives $349,157.32 additional funding. The district serves children in Alna, Somerville, Westport Island, and Whitefield in Lincoln County; Chelsea and Windsor in Kennebec County; and Palermo in Waldo County.

Wiscasset, which has its own elementary and middle high school, receives $157,248.

Edgecomb, a member town of AOS 98, receives $77,722.67. AOS 98 serves the towns of Boothbay Harbor, Boothbay, Edgecomb, and Southport in Lincoln County and Georgetown in Sagadahoc County.

