State Police Investigating Waldoboro Shooting Death

The Maine State Police is investigating the shooting death of a 13-year-old Waldoboro boy last week.

According to a press release from Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss, the Waldoboro Police Department requested state police assistance regarding a 13-year-old who sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a private residence on Wagner Bridge Road in Waldoboro around 1:06 p.m. on Thursday, July 27. The individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident happened in front of two witnesses, both identified as friends of the victim, according to the press release.

In an email response, Waldoboro Police Chief John Lash said the decision to involve Maine State Police in a self-inflicted shooting investigation was a simple one to make, based on the fact the circumstances involve the death of a juvenile and a firearm.

“I am grateful they responded because the family will get the best investigation and answers possible,” Lash said. “They simply do a better job and have more resources for getting answers.”

