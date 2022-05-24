Stover Seeks Third Term in House

Rep. Holly Stover, D-Boothbay, is seeking a third term in the Maine House of Representatives.

Stover will face Tom Moroney, D-Boothbay, in the primary election on Tuesday, June 14. House District 48 consists of Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, Edgecomb, South Bristol, Southport, and Westport Island.

Stover is a native of Boothbay and a graduate of Boothbay Region High School. She attended Nasson College in Springvale, where she earned bachelor’s degrees in psychology and human services before completing graduate work at the Muskie School of Public Service at the University of Southern Maine. She later completed a state and local government certification program at the Harvard Kennedy School at Harvard University.

Stover has 23 years of experience working in state government advocating and implementing mental health policies. She developed community-based mental health services, including residential services for people with developmental disabilities, and out-patient services that include medication management, case management, and other specialty services.

After a career spanning over two decades in mental health and human services Stover decided to become a politician and Legislator.

“I’ve always had passion for politics and passion for public policy. I also have a passion for my community, my district, and the people. I mean all the people. This isn’t a partisan issue,” Stover said. “I represent a district where we have people who live in varying degree of poverty. I also represent a district where we have extreme wealthy and a whole bunch in the middle.”

Stover said that while not everyone can be wealthy, not everyone needs to suffer, and she will strive to establish a “safety net” for those at the lower economic class. She is proud of the accomplishments of the Legislature during her previous two terms.

“We have worked really hard to come up with solutions that do not increase taxes to anyone. And I don’t think we should raise taxes,” Stover said. “I think we can be fiscally responsible with our state and federal resources to address the things that we need.”

The federal resources include a one-time payment of $1.25 billion in COVID-19 relief funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The funds will not be available in the next budget cycle.

“You should only use your one-time funds for one-time things. You can’t build sustainability around a one-time fund. So, you look at those opportunities to plug in,” Stover said. “One example is roads. You going to fix the road and it is done,” said Stover.

If reelected, Stover’s priorities include healthcare and housing.

“Everyone deserves access to affordable health care. A healthy community is a thriving community. There are so many buckets of health, but you have to have access,” Stover said. “Then we have housing. Everyone should have a safe stable place to live. We have to solve this town by town. We are not going to solve this cookie cutter.”

Stover also said the housing crisis is also contributing to the work force shortage being seen in Maine. She explained that affordable housing would not only improve the work force, but allow people to invest in their communities and spend their money where they work.

“The housing crisis directly relates to the work force crisis,” said Stover.

Stover also wants to focus on PFAS and environmental health. PFAS is an abbreviation for perfluoroalkyl or polyfluoroalkyl substances, which are manmade chemicals that break down very slowly and are persistent in the environment. More is still being learned about these chemicals and potential harmful side effects. “We are still scratching the surface in our understanding,” said Stover.

The state primary is Tuesday, June 14. The winner will face Tricia Warren, R-Boothbay Harbor, in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

