Sunday Morning Fire Claims Two-Story Home in Newcastle

A structure fire on Jones Woods Road in Newcastle on Sunday, March 2 destroyed a two-story home and displaced the residents.

No one was injured in the fire, which burned over the course of several hours, according to Newcastle Fire Chief Casey Stevens.

“The firefighters did a great job,” Stevens said. “Mutual aid is always much appreciated.”

Lincoln County Communications Center paged the Newcastle Fire Department at 9:36 a.m. for a report of a structure fire at 254 Jones Woods Road. The Damariscotta, Nobleboro, Jefferson, Alna, Waldoboro, and Bristol Fire departments provided mutual aid at the scene.

According to Stevens, Edgecomb Fire Department provided station coverage for the departments providing aid on Jones Woods Road.

When Newcastle firefighters arrived on scene, Stevens said “there was a fair amount of smoke visible” from the home.

At the time of his arrival, the fire was in a crawlspace underneath the side of the house closest to the road, Stevens said. However, a strong, steady wind blew the fire toward the back of building where accessing the blaze was more difficult due to the slope of the ground in that area.

“The wind blowing pretty heavily was a factor working against us,” he said.

Three residents who were home when the fire started were able to exit safely, according to Stevens.

Stevens said he called in a ladder truck from the Waldoboro Fire Department to get a better angle at the side of the house where the blaze was the most intense and least accessible.

The owner of the home is Adam Main, according to Stevens.

The cause of the fire is unknown and is being investigated by the Office of the State Fire Marshal, according to Stevens.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and Central Lincoln County Ambulance Services were also on scene, which was cleared by 4 p.m., according to Stevens.

