Suspect in Edgecomb Homicide Arrested in California

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit Central arrested a local man in connection to the body found in the Schmid Preserve in Edgecomb in December.

According to a statement from Maine State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss, Luke Krott, 26, of Edgecomb, was arrested Monday, Jan. 6 while on a sailboat at a marina in San Diego, Calif.

Krott is being held at the San Diego Central Jail on a felony fugitive from justice charge pending the extradition process to Maine, where he will face a murder charge related to the death of William “Nate” Robinson, 34, of Austinville, Va.

A hunter discovered Robinson’s body inside a trash barrel in the Schmid Preserve on the Old County Road in Edgecomb on Dec. 3, 2024. The Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta subsequently determined Robinson died of a gunshot wound and ruled his death a homicide.

According to Moss, following an investigation, detectives executed a search warrant at 57 Conant Road in Turner on Dec. 12, 2024. Evidence discovered at that location linked Krott to the murder and an arrest warrant was issued for him.

Krott was staying with his parents in Edgecomb but had left the state. He was located with assistance from the San Diego Police Department’s Fugitive Task Force, FBI, and the U.S. Marshals Service, according to Moss.

“The Maine State Police would like to thank our local and federal law enforcement partners for their assistance in locating and apprehending Krott,” Moss said. “This is an active and ongoing investigation, and no further information is available at this time.”

