Suspicious Device Closes Newcastle’s Main Street

A potentially explosive device recovered during in an early morning traffic stop in Newcastle Monday, Sept. 22 resulted in the arrest of the driver and briefly closed the town’s Main Street.

Deputies with Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Main Street on Sept. 22 in Newcastle in response to a traffic violation, according to press release issued by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

During a subsequent search of the vehicle, deputies discovered material that appeared to resemble an explosive device, according to the press release. Out of an abundance of caution, the Maine State Police Bomb Team and the Office of State Fire Marshal were called to the scene to examine the item in question.

The device was secured and removed for further evaluation to include a laboratory analysis. While the on-site investigation was ongoing, the Newcastle Fire Department closed Newcastle’s Main Street between the Damariscotta-Newcastle bridge and its intersection with River Road for roughly three hours beginning shortly before 3 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested at the scene on an outstanding arrest warrant and transported to Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset.

Given the nature of the evidence found at the scene, the Office of State Fire Marshal has assumed the role of lead investigative agency. The identity of involved parties is currently being withheld as the investigation continues, according to Moss.

