‘Swab-and-Send’ Site to Open at LincolnHealth

A state-sponsored “swab-and-send” COVID-19 testing site will open at LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus in Damariscotta on Wednesday, Aug. 26.

The office of Gov. Janet Mills announced five new swab-and-send testing sites in a press release Thursday, Aug. 20, bringing the statewide total to 27. The press release says that once the new sites open, approximately 90% of Maine residents will be able to get a COVID-19 test within 30 minutes of their home.

Drive-up testing will be offered by appointment outside the hospital’s Respiratory Care Clinic, which is behind the emergency department, from 8 a.m. to noon Wednesdays and Thursdays. Appointments can be made by calling the clinic at 563-4353.

Tests will be free for anyone who believes they have COVID-19 or could have been exposed to the coronavirus that causes the highly contagious respiratory illness.

Samples will be sent to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s Health and Environmental Testing Laboratory and the turnaround time for results will be about five days, according to John Martins, spokesperson for LincolnHealth.

Martins said the new testing site will likely fill a gap in testing for people coming to Maine from out of state and Mainers returning from out of state, even if they do not have symptoms of COVID-19.

However, Martins said that for local residents, especially those who have a relationship with LincolnHealth, it would be beneficial to check with their doctor first and attempt to get a test through LincolnHealth’s current testing apparatus. Martins said the turnaround time for results is quicker this way, at only one day.

Martins said the hospital is looking into preparing its Webster Van Winkle building, on the hill above Chase Point, for overflow testing in the event that the Respiratory Care Clinic becomes busier because of the swab-and-send site.

LincolnHealth’s current testing policy says that if someone thinks their symptoms warrant a visit to the urgent care center on the St. Andrews Campus in Boothbay Harbor or the emergency department at the Miles Campus in Damariscotta, they can receive a test there after first calling ahead and registering as a patient.

For people with an established relationship with MaineHealth or LincolnHealth, testing may be available without symptoms if the individual has had known exposure or is at elevated risk of exposure.

LincolnHealth defines known exposure as being within 6 feet of someone who has a confirmed case of COVID-19 for at least 30 minutes.

Those at an elevated risk of exposure include: people returning from states that have a higher COVID-19 prevalence than Maine; anyone who has attended a large gathering; employees of businesses who have direct, daily contact with members of the public; essential health care workers and first responders; and residents and staff of group living facilities, such as nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

Martins said arrangements for testing can be made by calling one of LincolnHealth’s primary care offices. If a test is deemed necessary, the individual will be referred to a testing location.

