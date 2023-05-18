Swartzentruber to Perform at Senior Recital

The time has come when high school seniors are preparing for final recitals that reflect the dedication they have made to their instrumental studies and the inspiration that they derive from it.

Senior recitals are commonly a solo performance that take place within the pleasant and welcoming atmosphere of the Poe Theater, and sometimes, depending on the senior’s preference, may include other associated musicians as part of the senior’s reflection on their high school year.

While all seniors who undertake an independent study are welcome to have a recital, the only scheduled performance is currently for senior saxophonist Cooper Swartzentruber ‘23. Swartzentruber is a two-year all-national saxophone player who is headed to the Berklee College of Music next fall to study saxophone performance. Joining him on the recital stage will be fellow LA musicians, alumni, and friends from outside LA.

Independent studies are trimester or year-long student-driven studies that allow for a deep examination into the musical aspects of a student’s chosen instrument(s). Some students choose to continue their independent studies for several years, to which they receive a visual and performing arts credit for each year of participation.

According to Lincoln Academy Performing Arts Department Chair Liz Matta, students “have one specific period in their schedule that is dedicated to just playing their instrument.”

To ensure that the student is actively progressing, Matta stresses that “you need an adult that is a point-person, once per week to meet goals.”

In Swartzentruber’s case, the extra time with an instructor helps him prepare for auditions for musical groups outside of Lincoln Academy. This time can also help students, many of whom have done this in the past, learn a new instrument with one-on-one time with an instructor. The most important aspect to independent studies is to offer dedicated time and the unique opportunity to get creative with an instrument that a student is passionate about.

Swartzentruber’s recital will take place on Saturday, June 3, from 7- 9 p.m. in Poe Theater. This recital is free and the public is invited to attend. No reservations are necessary.

(Torren Nehboss is a freshman at Lincoln Academy and a member of the Talon editorial team. This article appears as part of a content-sharing agreement with The Eagle’s Talon, LA’s student newspaper.)

