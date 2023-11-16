The Battle is on Between Maine Growers and Invasive Jumping Worms November 16, 2023 at 11:46 am Julia Bayly, Bangor Daily NewsYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesExperts Advise Gardeners to Watch for Invasive Crazy WormsNature NotesMorris Farm Plant Sale This SaturdayCommunity Grows at Alna GardenCLC Ambulance Picks Bristol Paramedic as New Chief Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!