The Only Eel Farm in the Country is Moving to a Dedicated Building in the Midcoast September 1, 2022 at 1:23 pm Bill Trotter, BDNYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWaldoboro Planning Board OKs Eel Aquaculture BusinessAmerican Unagi Founder to Speak on Eel AquacultureWaldoboro Planning Board Grants Extension for Eel FacilityAmerican Unagi Breaks Ground in WaldoboroState Delays Start of Elver Season Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!