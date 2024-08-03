Third Arrest Made in Connection with Waldoboro Man’s Death

The investigation into a Waldoboro man’s suspicious death in Cushing on Friday, July 12 has led to a third arrest.

John Flower, 39, of Rockland, is being held at the Knox County Jail in Rockland on a charge related to the death of Kyle MacDougall, 45, of Waldoboro.

MacDougall’s body was discovered on Friday, July 12 at a home being rented by Mark Gagne, 41, of Cushing, at 834 River Road, according to Maine Department of Safety Public Information Officer Shannon Moss. MacDougall’s body was transported from the home at 834 River Road to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta on July 12.

MacDougall’s cause and manner of death have not been released by the Maine Department of Safety as of Wednesday, July 31. Gregory Snow, the attorney for Flower and another man arrested in the case, said in court appearances that MacDougall was shot and his body was gathered into a carpet and burned after he died.

Flower was arrested by Maine State Police the afternoon of Thursday, July 25, at the Knox County Jail in Rockland, where he was being held on unrelated charges, said Moss.

He is charged with hindering apprehension, a Class B felony.

Flower appeared in Knox County Superior Court via Zoom at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 26.

His bail is set at $25,000. If he is released, Flower will be required to report to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office daily.

Flower’s charge is tied to the arrests of Jason Hewett, 39, of Augusta, and Gagne, who are also being held at the Knox County Jail in Rockland on charges related to MacDougall’s death.

The Maine State Police became involved in a pursuit with Hewett on Route 32 in Windsor on Tuesday, July 16, according to a press release from Moss. Hewett was traveling northbound on Route 32 toward China, took Route 3 toward Augusta, and, in an effort to avoid spike mats placed on Route 3, drove into a ditch and onto the lawn of Nadeau Chiropractic and Wellness Center, of Augusta.

Hewett barricaded himself inside his vehicle. Following four hours of negotiations, he surrendered and was arrested without incident, Moss said.

Other agencies involved included the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

Hewett is charged with manslaughter, a Class A felony; domestic assault, a Class C felony; and eluding an officer, a Class B felony.

Gagne is facing charges of hindering apprehension, a Class B felony, and abuse of a corpse, a Class D misdemeanor.

Gagne was arrested by Maine State Police on July 12 at his home in Cushing. He appeared in Knox County Superior Court via Zoom on Monday, July 15.

Snow, who represented Gagne at his first appearance, said on July 26 that Gagne was accused of destroying and burning materials related to the crime, including guns and MacDougall’s bones.

Gagne’s bail is set at $100,000 cash.

Hewett was arrested on Tuesday, July 16 and transported to Kennebec County Jail in Augusta. He was later moved to Knox County Jail in Rockland.

Hewett appeared before the Knox County Superior Court in Rockland on Thursday, July 18 via Zoom.

His bail is set at $250,000 cash. His conditions of release include orders to not use alcohol or drugs, possess firearms, or have any contact with Gagne.

Hewett and Gagne’s next court appearances are set for Thursday, Sept. 5. Flower’s next court appearance has not been scheduled.

Moss said the investigation is ongoing.

