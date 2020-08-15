Thomaston Man and Woman Die in Crash on Route 17 in Jefferson

A 55-year-old Thomaston man and a 26-year-old Thomaston woman died in a head-on crash on Route 17 in Jefferson late Friday, Aug. 14.

Robert E. Crowe, 55, of Thomaston, was driving a 2004 Subaru Legacy sedan east on Route 17 at the time of the crash, according to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Jacob B. Stevenson, 25, of Damariscotta, was driving a 2019 Ram pickup truck west.

Crowe crossed the centerline into the path of the Stevenson vehicle and the vehicles collided, according to the press release, which cites the results of a preliminary investigation. Crowe and his passenger, Hailey J. Robinson, 25, of Thomaston, died at the scene.

Crowe was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, according to the press release. Robinson was wearing a seat belt.

Stevenson had two passengers: Amy Green, 25, of Damariscotta, and Allen M. Bowman, 26, of Waldoboro. Green and Stevenson suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Green was flown by LifeFlight helicopter to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, according to the press release. Stevenson was taken by Waldoboro Emergency Medical Services to LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus in Damariscotta. Bowman declined medical treatment.

Stevenson, Green, and Bowman were wearing seat belts and there was full air bag deployment in the truck, according to the press release.

The crash was reported at 10:25 p.m.

The preliminary investigation indicated that speed was a factor in the collision, according to the press release.

Maine State Police is assisting with the crash reconstruction.

The Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service, Jefferson Fire and Rescue, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Maine State Police, the Somerville and Whitefield fire departments, and Waldoboro EMS responded to the crash.

Route 17 was shut down until about 1:50 a.m.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

