Thomaston Man Discovered Deceased in Waldoboro

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit Central is investigating the death of a Thomaston man who was last seen in Waldoboro on April 5.

The body of Darryl Sanborn, 64, was discovered by a person walking on a dirt road off Wagner Bridge Road in Waldoboro on April 17, according to a press release by Maine Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

Following the discovery, the deceased was transported to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta where an autopsy was performed and the body was positively identified as Sanborn. The cause and manner of death are pending.

According to Moss, Sanborn’s last known sighting was in Waldoboro on April 5. On April 7, Waldoboro Police Department requested assistance from the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit Central regarding Sanborn’s disappearance.

There is no known danger to the public and no additional information is being released at this time, Moss said.

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