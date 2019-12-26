Thomaston Woman Wins December #LCNme365 Photo Contest

In a fight to the finish, a Thomaston woman’s photo of Pemaquid Point Lighthouse Park decked out in holiday lights won the December #LCNme365 photo contest by a margin of just five votes.

Gayla Braley snapped the photo with her Galaxy phone earlier this month. She and her best friend had originally planned to hike La Verna Preserve that day, however, due to waning daylight, they decided to go to Pemaquid Point instead.

“My favorite spot in the whole world is Pemaquid Point,” Braley said. “I travel quite a bit, but it’s my absolute favorite place. I try to go in all seasons at all times of the day.”

“So when we figured out that it would be dark by the time we were in the woods, I suggested we go to the lighthouse,” Braley said. “And right when we got there, it was like, hold the phone, I’ve got to take this picture.”

Braley grew up in Lincoln County and still has a lot of love for the sights around the county despite living in Knox County. She has entered the #LCNme365 photo contest in the past and has been a weekly winner a couple of times, but this is her first time winning a month.

“It’s so very exciting, and it’s an honor to have my picture chosen to go on the cover of the newspaper!” Braley said.

Braley’s photo will compete against the other 12 monthly winners as voters select the winner for 2019. (See “Readers to decide winner of 2019 #LCNme365 photo contest.”)

Submissions are now being accepted for the January #LCNme365 contest. The winner will receive a $50 gift certificate from the monthly sponsor, which will be announced in a future publication.

For full rules and means of entry, go to lcnme.com/photo-contest.

