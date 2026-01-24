Three Arrested After Attempted Bank Fraud in Midcoast

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Three New York men are facing felony charges after allegedly attempting to use fake identification in a bank fraud scheme in the Midcoast.

George Mendez, 66; Miguel Molinar, 35; and Leigh A. Jackson, 34; all of Brooklyn, N.Y., face charges of class C theft by deception, misuse of identification, and criminal conspiracy, according to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

The arrests stem from incidents on Friday, Jan. 16, when the Wiscasset Police Department responded to First National Bank for attempted fraud, according to the press release. A man allegedly impersonated a customer and attempted to withdraw $6,700 from the person’s account using a fraudulent military identification card.

After failing to answer the security questions, the man left the bank on foot. He was described as wearing a white leather jacket, using a cane, and having an earpiece, all of which are tactics consistent with organized imposter schemes, according to the LCSO press release.

Investigators learned the same suspect had attempted an identical transaction at a bank in Boothbay Harbor approximately 30 minutes earlier using the same victim’s account information.

Soon after a security photo was shared with local law enforcement, the suspect was observed entering a black SUV near a bank in Brunswick. Brunswick Police stopped the vehicle and identified the occupants as Mendez, Molinar, and Jackson.

The men were each found to possess fraudulent identification, including fictitious passports, military identification cards, and state-issued licenses, according to the press release. They also had notes with sensitive customer information, leading investigators to believe there may be other victims.

Mendez, Molinar, and Jackson are being held on $10,000 cash bail at Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset.

LCSO was assisted by Wiscasset Police, Boothbay Harbor Police, Brunswick Police and Freeport Police.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Jared Mitkus at 882-7332 or email jmitkus@lincolnso.me.

