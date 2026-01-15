Three Men Arrested Following Wiscasset Shooting Incident

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Three 18-year-old men are facing felony charges as a result of an investigation following the shooting of a private residence on Old Sheepscot Road in Wiscasset Tuesday, Jan. 13.

Jacob McInnis Jr., 18, of Whitefield; Camden Larrabee, 18, of Sabattus; and Caleb Busby, 18, of Bremen; were arrested Wednesday, Jan. 14, according a press release from Wiscasset Police Chief Larry Hesseltine. All three are charged with aggravated criminal mischief and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon. Both charges are class C felonies.

McInnis had also been arrested at his home in Whitefield earlier in the day by Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Det. Sgt. Ron Rollins after an LCSO investigation into the shooting of private residence in Alna on Jan. 6. McInnis is facing felony charges of aggravated criminal mischief and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon in that case.

Wiscasset Police responded to reports of a shooting near a private residence on Old Sheepscot Road around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 13. Upon investigation it was determined three shots were fired at the home, according to Hesseltine.

At the time of the shooting, the residence was occupied by an adult male and his juvenile son. One of the rounds struck the front door of the residence, shattering the outer storm door glass, penetrating the metal door, and entering the living room area of the home less than 10 feet from where both occupants were sitting. Neither individual was injured, according to Hesseltine.

As the Wiscasset Police Department’s investigation continued into the evening, LCSO deputies responded to an unrelated incident in Whitefield and uncovered evidence that potentially linked the Wiscasset incident to the Jan. 6 shooting in Alna.

Larrabee, Busby, and McInnis are currently in custody at Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset with a cash bail set at $10,000 each.

The Wiscasset Police Department was assisted in this investigation by the LCSO, Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office, and the police departments in Sabattus, Augusta, and Damariscotta.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call the Wiscasset Police Department at 882-8203 or email Officer Jonathan Barnes at jbarnes@wiscasset.org or Officer Nathan Willhoite at nwillhoite@wiscasset.org.

