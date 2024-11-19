Tractor Trailer Rolls On its Side in Damariscotta Route 1 Intersection

Responders are on the scene of single vehicle tractor-trailer crash at the northern intersection of U.S. Route 1 and Business Route 1, the northern end of Damariscotta’s Main Street.

The southbound tractor trailer came to a rest on its passenger side while attempting to negotiate the intersection.

The Lincoln County Communications Center paged Damariscotta Fire Department and Central Lincoln County Ambulance services to respond to the scene at 6:37 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 18.

Northbound U.S. Route 1 traffic is being rerouted around the accident scene via the Route 1 southbound lane.

The Lincoln County News will update this post as more information becomes available.

