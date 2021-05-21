Trash Combusts En Route to Waldoboro Transfer Station

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

A load of trash on a utility trailer caught fire on a Waldoboro road while a Cushing family was taking it to the transfer station.

At 3:38 p.m., Wednesday, May 19, Jason Boyer, Karena Parker, and 7-year-old Landon Simmons, of Cushing, were towing the homemade trailer along North Nobleboro Road when Boyer saw flames in the rearview mirror.

After realizing the household trash they were hauling had caught fire, he pulled over, quickly unhitched the trailer from his Chevrolet Tahoe SUV, and moved the vehicle away.

The Waldoboro Fire Department responded and extinguished the flames. Waldoboro police managed traffic, which was down to one lane for the duration of the fire.

Boyer said the flames “came out of the blue — it just caught fire.” No one was injured and the fire did not spread. The trailer sustained damage, but was able to be re-hitched and driven away.

“I already built it once, I’ll build it again,” Boyer said.

Firefighters cleared the area at 4:08 p.m.

