Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Trash Combusts En Route to Waldoboro Transfer Station

at

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

A load of trash on a utility trailer caught fire on a Waldoboro road while a Cushing family was taking it to the transfer station.

At 3:38 p.m., Wednesday, May 19, Jason Boyer, Karena Parker, and 7-year-old Landon Simmons, of Cushing, were towing the homemade trailer along North Nobleboro Road when Boyer saw flames in the rearview mirror.

After realizing the household trash they were hauling had caught fire, he pulled over, quickly unhitched the trailer from his Chevrolet Tahoe SUV, and moved the vehicle away.

The Waldoboro Fire Department responded and extinguished the flames. Waldoboro police managed traffic, which was down to one lane for the duration of the fire.

Boyer said the flames “came out of the blue — it just caught fire.” No one was injured and the fire did not spread. The trailer sustained damage, but was able to be re-hitched and driven away.

“I already built it once, I’ll build it again,” Boyer said.

Firefighters cleared the area at 4:08 p.m.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^