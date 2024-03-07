Two Announce Write-In Candidacy for South Bristol School Committee

Two South Bristol candidates have announced write-in campaigns for the South Bristol School Committee ahead of the election of officers on Monday, March 11.

Two seats carrying three-year terms are up for election this year. Sara Mitchell, the school committee’s chair, is seeking reelection and will appear on the ballot, while Laura Kowacki and Warren Storch are running as write-in candidates.

Mitchell, a South Bristol resident, has been on the committee for nine years, eight of which she has been the chair.

She said she wasn’t intending to run for a fourth term, but with a relatively new school committee and principal, as well as an upcoming AOS 93 superintendent change, she felt it was important to stay on.

“South Bristol is in the midst of many important discussions regarding school enrollment, budget, and potential changes to the AOS structure,” Mitchell said. “South Bristol School is an amazing asset for our children and our small community and I’m excited to see what the future holds.”

Kowacki has lived in the area since 2021 and said she saw that no one had stepped up to the plate to fill one of the seats on the committee.

In addition to Kowacki’s experience in working with nonprofits, she has three grown children with whom she has navigated the school system.

“It’s about doing your civic duty,” Kowacki said.

Storch, a resident of the area for the last 20 years, said he’s had an interest in being on the school committee and was asked to run. He said he feels strongly the town needs a school and just how important it is these central institutions are to a community.

“Really all I want to do it to be helpful,” Storch said.

Storch also owns The Walpole Barn in Walpole.

Elsewhere on the ballot, Robert Clifford is seeking reelection for a three-year term on the South Bristol Select Board.

Voters will convene at the town office from 12:45-7 p.m. on Monday, March 11 for the election of officers. The annual town meeting will follow on Tuesday, March 12 at South Bristol School.

For more information, call the South Bristol town office at 563-3977 or visit the location at 470 Clarks Cove Road.

