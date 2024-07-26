Two Arrested in Connection with Waldoboro Man’s Death

Following the discovery of a Waldoboro man’s body at a home in Cushing on Friday, July 12, two men connected to his death are in custody.

Mark Gagne, 41, of Cushing, and Jason Hewett, 39, of Augusta, are being held at the Knox County Jail in Rockland on charges related to the death of Kyle MacDougall, 45, of Waldoboro.

MacDougall’s body was discovered on Friday, July 12 at a home being rented by Gagne at 834 River Road in Cushing, according to Maine Department of Safety Public Information Officer Shannon Moss.

Detectives and evidence response technicians with the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit Central were at the home on Friday, July 12 and Saturday, July 13 to conduct interviews and process the scene, according to a press release by Moss.

MacDougall’s body was transported from the home to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta. Moss said on Wednesday, July 17 that his cause and manner of death are not being released at this time. Hewett’s defense attorney Andrew Wright said during a Thursday, July 18 hearing that MacDougall was shot.

The Maine State Police became involved in a pursuit with Hewett on Route 32 in Windsor on Tuesday, July 16, according to a press release from Moss. Hewett was traveling northbound on Route 32 toward China, took Route 3 toward Augusta, and, in an effort to avoid spike mats placed on Route 3, drove into a ditch and onto the lawn of Nadeau Chiropractic and Wellness Center, of Augusta.

Hewett barricaded himself inside his vehicle. Following four hours of negotiations, he surrendered and was arrested without incident, Moss said.

Other agencies involved included the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

Hewett is charged with manslaughter, a Class A felony; domestic assault, a Class C felony; and eluding an officer, a Class B felony.

Gagne is facing charges of hindering apprehension, a Class B felony, and abuse of a corpse, a Class D misdemeanor.

Gagne was arrested by Maine State Police on July 12 at his home in Cushing. He appeared in court via Zoom on Monday, July 15. His bail is set at $100,000 cash.

Hewett was arrested on Tuesday, July 16 and transported to Kennebec County Jail in Augusta. He was later moved to Knox County Jail in Rockland.

Hewett appeared before the Knox County Superior Court in Rockland on Thursday, July 18 via Zoom. He had originally been scheduled to appear in court in Augusta on Wednesday, July 17, before his case was moved to Knox County.

Hewett’s bail is set at $250,000 cash. His conditions of release include orders to not use alcohol or drugs, possess firearms, or have any contact with Gagne.

Hewett and Gagne’s next court appearances are set for Sept. 5.

The investigation is ongoing, according to Moss.

