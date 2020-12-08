Two Elderly County Residents Home and Safe After Searches

Separate searches for a missing 78-year-old woman in Bremen and 88-year-old man in Dresden ended with both home and safe after they went missing Saturday, Dec. 5 and Monday, Dec. 7, respectively.

Virginia Betts walked out of the residence where she was staying in Bremen at about 1:45 p.m. Saturday, into pouring rain, wind, and cold, according to a press release from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

With the storm intensifying, the Maine Warden Service, Maine Marine Patrol, Maine State Police, Waldoboro Police Department, Bremen Fire Department, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, and family and friends began a search. Betts’ family provided a last known location for her through a cellphone app before her battery died, and searchers focused on that area.

At about 3:15 p.m., a neighbor, John Stirratt, found Betts in the woods, 50 yards from a snowmobile trail between Nobleboro Road and Pemaquid Pond. Betts was cold and soaking wet, but after being examined and warming up, she did not need further medical attention and returned home.

On Monday, Donald Harding wandered into the woods behind his house on Gardiner Road in Dresden. He had last been seen at about 12:30 p.m.

Due to the high winds, subfreezing temperatures, and Harding’s history of dementia, a search was initiated quickly. The Maine Warden Service searched with aircraft and K-9s. The Maine Forest Service and Maine State Police also participated in the search.

Searchers canvassed areas near the house until, at about 4 p.m., a driver noticed an elderly man hitchhiking on Gardiner Road. Searchers quickly got to him, identified him as Harding, and brought him out of the cold.

Harding was examined by emergency medical personnel, did not need further medical attention, and was returned home.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

