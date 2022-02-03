Two Injured in Edgecomb Collision

Two vehicles collided in Edgecomb at the intersection of Route 1 and Cochran Road the evening of Feb. 1.

Carol Bitrima, 60, was flown via Lifeflight to Maine Medical Center, according to Lt. Brendon Kane of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Bitrima was operating a Toyota Corolla with John Rankin, whose injuries remain unknown, in the vehicle. They were traveling North on Route 1 turning onto Chochran Road, where they collided with a Ford Focus driven by Kelsey Hammond, 27, who was traveling south on Route 1.

According to Kane, Bitrima’s vehicle turned in front of Hammond’s, resulting in the T-bone collision. Hammond was transported to LincolnHealth Miles Campus.

Derek Cole, 29, and Harper Cole, a toddler, were also in Hammond’s vehicle.

The intersection was closed for approximately two hours following the crash, reopening around 7:30 p.m.

