Two State Records Smashed at Pumpkin Weigh-Off Despite Dry Season

Elroy Morgan, of Charleston, took home not one but two victories at this year’s Great Pumpkin Commonwealth Weigh-Off.

Gourd-growing enthusiasts and supporters gathered at Louis Doe Home Center in Newcastle on Sunday, Oct. 5 for the annual kickoff to Damariscotta Pumpkinfest and Regatta.

This year’s weigh-off included the usual array of giant pumpkins, marrow, and squash along with giant tomatoes and, for the first time, a giant carrot. Despite a dry growing season, two state records were broken.

Morgan managed to beat out the competition in both the giant pumpkin and long gourd category. Morgan’s giant pumpkin submission came out to 1,624.5 pounds, marking another win for “one of the great growers in the state of Maine,” emcee and veteran grower Charlie Lopresti said.

When asked for his secret to growing giant pumpkins, Morgan said fertilizer and an early start are key. He said one of his plants takes up a growing area of about 1,200 square feet.

Morgan’s long gourd measured out to 151.5 inches, breaking his previous state record of 150.88 inches set in 2023.

At their peak, Lopresti said long gourds will grow up to 17 inches in a day.

Bill Mackowski, of Milford, broke his own state record with a 177.5-pound field pumpkin. Lopresti said one of the main differences between field pumpkins and giant pumpkins are the stems. Giant pumpkins have a soft stem compared to field pumpkins.

To grow the state’s largest field pumpkin, Mackowski said he didn’t have any special tricks up his sleeve; just water and feed.

If not for a disqualifying split, Sarah Whitty, of Veazie, would have broken a U.S. record. Her marrow, which is a close cousin to a zucchini, came out to 162.5 pounds.

“We always joke there’s a lot of heartbreak in giant pumpkin growing,” Lopresti said. “There’s a lot of heartbreak in giant marrow growing.

Mason Busby, of Damariscotta, won the youth division with a 606.5-pound giant pumpkin. After his pumpkin was weighed, Busby climbed on top of his giant pumpkin to celebrate his victory.

One of Edgar Lamb’s exhibition pumpkins was crowned prettiest pumpkin, receiving the Howard Dill Award for its candy corn-orange hue.

Pumpkins from both the volunteer and professional weigh-offs will be used throughout the Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta.

For more information, weigh-off results, and the festival’s schedule, go to damariscottapumpkinfest.com.

