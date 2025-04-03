U.S. Marshals Arrest Multiple Fugitives in Waldoboro

A search for a local man wanted in Massachusetts resulted in the arrests of three fugitives from justice and the seizure of drugs and paraphernalia at a private residence in Waldoboro Wednesday, April 2.

According to a press release from the U.S. Marshals Service, members of its Maine Violent Offender Task Force arrested Jason Whitney, 47, at his home in Waldoboro April 2. Whitney was wanted in Massachusetts on a weapon offense charge.

In the course of searching for Whitney, investigators discovered two other individuals living at the residence were wanted on multiple warrants for arrest. Marshals subsequently arrested Hannah Stone, 25, of Waldoboro, and Daason Carter-Hawkins, 24, of Dorchester, Mass.

Both Stone and Carter-Hawkins are wanted on multiple warrants for failure to appear on previous drug-related offenses in Maine, according to the press release.

All three subjects were arrested without incident.

At the same time and location, authorities discovered and seized multiple quantities of drugs and paraphernalia including 184 grams of “crack” cocaine.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, drug-related investigations are ongoing by state and local authorities. Significant assistance was provided by the Massachusetts U.S. Marshals Service New England High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Fugitive Task Force, Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, and the Waldoboro Police Department

The Maine Violent Offender Task Force is comprised of members of the U.S. Marshals Service, Maine Department of Corrections, Biddeford Police Department, U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Maine National Guard Counterdrug Task Force, and the Coast Guard Investigative Service.

